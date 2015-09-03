Priceline (PCLN +1% ) is acquiring AS Digital, an Australian provider of restaurant table/reservation management software called ResPAK and a restaurant-booking site known as bookarestaurant.com.Terms are undisclosed.

Priceline states ResPAK is used by thousands of restaurants in 40+ countries. It plans to integrate AS Digital with OpenTable (acquired last year), and declares the purchase will "accelerate OpenTable's entry into the Australian market and expand its operations in Japan and across the Asia Pacific region."