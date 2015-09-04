InterCloud gains after announcing cloud services deal

  • The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services has hired InterCloud (ICLD +13.4%) to provide cloud disaster recovery/data redundancy services. The deal size is undisclosed.
  • The microcap's shares have jumped on volume of 673K shares (compares with a 3-month daily average of 745K). They remain down 26% YTD.
