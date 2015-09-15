Priceline's Ctrip stake hiked to 11.6%, currently worth $1.19B

Sep. 15, 2015 6:12 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, TCOMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • In a 13D filing, Priceline (PCLN) discloses it now owns 11.6% of Chinese online travel leader Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), up from a prior 10.5%.
  • Last year, Priceline struck a deal to buy up to a 10% stake in Ctrip, partly through a $500M convertible bond. In May, Priceline committed to investing another $250M in the company.
  • CTRP +1.6% after hours to $68.00. Priceline's 17.5M-share stake has a current value of $1.19B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.