Priceline's Ctrip stake hiked to 11.6%, currently worth $1.19B
Sep. 15, 2015 6:12 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, TCOMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
- In a 13D filing, Priceline (PCLN) discloses it now owns 11.6% of Chinese online travel leader Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), up from a prior 10.5%.
- Last year, Priceline struck a deal to buy up to a 10% stake in Ctrip, partly through a $500M convertible bond. In May, Priceline committed to investing another $250M in the company.
- CTRP +1.6% after hours to $68.00. Priceline's 17.5M-share stake has a current value of $1.19B.