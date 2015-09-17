REITs early winners as Fed holds its fire

Income favorites like mortgage REITs (REM +1.6%) and equity REITs (IYR +1.4%) are the knee-jerking upward after the FOMC decided to keep ZIRP in place a least a little while longer.
The "dots" still say a rate hike (and maybe two) is coming before year-end.
Annaly Capital (NLY +2.1%), American Capital Agency (AGNC +1.6%), Armour Residential (ARR +1.5%), Two Harbors, (TWO +1.3%), Invesco (IVR +1.6%), Dynex Capital (DX +1.5%).
Spirit Realty (SRC +2.4%), Health Care REIT (HCN +3%), HCP (HCP +2.3%), Gramercy Property (GPT +1.9%), Post Properties (PPS +2.5%), Brixmor (BRX +1.4%), Kimco (KIM +1.6%), Public Storage (PSA +1.1%), Chatham Lodging (CLDT +2.3%), Stag Industrial (STAG +1.8%)
