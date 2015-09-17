REITs early winners as Fed holds its fire

Income favorites like mortgage REITs (REM +1.6% ) and equity REITs (IYR +1.4% ) are the knee-jerking upward after the FOMC decided to keep ZIRP in place a least a little while longer.

The "dots" still say a rate hike (and maybe two) is coming before year-end.

Annaly Capital (NLY +2.1% ), American Capital Agency (AGNC +1.6% ), Armour Residential (ARR +1.5% ), Two Harbors, (TWO +1.3% ), Invesco (IVR +1.6% ), Dynex Capital (DX +1.5% ).

Spirit Realty (SRC +2.4% ), Health Care REIT (HCN +3% ), HCP (HCP +2.3% ), Gramercy Property (GPT +1.9% ), Post Properties (PPS +2.5% ), Brixmor (BRX +1.4% ), Kimco (KIM +1.6% ), Public Storage (PSA +1.1% ), Chatham Lodging (CLDT +2.3% ), Stag Industrial (STAG +1.8% )

