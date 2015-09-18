InterCloud obtains $1.2M worth of networking contracts

Sep. 18, 2015 10:11 AM ETInterCloud Systems, Inc. (ICLD)ICLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • InterCloud (ICLD -1.5%) has obtained "over $1.2 million in contracts for leading edge data networking at a New York State Government agency and recurring maintenance services for a long term enterprise customer."
  • A majority of the related work is expected to be finished in Q3 and Q4. InterCloud's beaten-down shares jumped earlier this month after a contract was announced with the Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services.
