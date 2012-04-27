Expedia (EXPE +29%) is off to the races following its huge Q1 beat, driven by strong hotel...

Apr. 27, 2012 11:44 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, OWW, TRIP, TZOOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor3 Comments
Expedia (EXPE +29%) is off to the races following its huge Q1 beat, driven by strong hotel bookings, and is lifting other online travel firms in the process: PCLN +3.8%. OWW +9.1%. TRIP +7.7%. TZOO +3.6%. JPMorgan is upgrading Expedia in response, while Deutsche (Hold) thinks management's reiteration of its 2012 EBITDA forecast is "conservative in light of building momentum." Benchmark (Hold) agrees, though it expects growth to decelerate in Q2. (transcript)
