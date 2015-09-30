Abengoa Yield downgrade at Morgan Stanley, citing parent’s share sale

  • Abengoa Yield (ABY +0.4%) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $23 price target, cut in half from a previous $46, at Morgan Stanley, citing concerns related to a lower growth outlook and the risk of parent Abengoa (ABGB -3.6%) not fully supporting using ABY to monetize completed contracted assets.
  • Stanley believes that although ABGB's recent financing update was positive, the upcoming €400M sale of ABY’s shares by ABGB could pressure the share price.
  • The firm cuts its dividend per share CAGR estimate for 2016-20 to 8% from 11% to reflect the possibility of the parent company reducing the rate of asset development and sales, as well as to reflect ABY’s higher dividend yield, which makes accretive acquisitions more challenging.
