Abengoa Yield downgrade at Morgan Stanley, citing parent’s share sale
Sep. 30, 2015 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)AY, ABGOF
- Abengoa Yield (ABY +0.4%) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $23 price target, cut in half from a previous $46, at Morgan Stanley, citing concerns related to a lower growth outlook and the risk of parent Abengoa (ABGB -3.6%) not fully supporting using ABY to monetize completed contracted assets.
- Stanley believes that although ABGB's recent financing update was positive, the upcoming €400M sale of ABY’s shares by ABGB could pressure the share price.
- The firm cuts its dividend per share CAGR estimate for 2016-20 to 8% from 11% to reflect the possibility of the parent company reducing the rate of asset development and sales, as well as to reflect ABY’s higher dividend yield, which makes accretive acquisitions more challenging.