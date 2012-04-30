The Australian Parliament is investigating why software and media downloads from Apple...
Apr. 30, 2012 By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
The Australian Parliament is investigating why software and media downloads from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and other foreign companies are often far more expensive in Australia than elsewhere. For example, a copy of Microsoft Office 2010 Professional costs $349 in the U.S., but $883 down under. Likewise, Mac OS X Server goes for $499 in the U.S., and $728 in Australia.