The Australian Parliament is investigating why software and media downloads from Apple...

Apr. 30, 2012
The Australian Parliament is investigating why software and media downloads from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and other foreign companies are often far more expensive in Australia than elsewhere. For example, a copy of Microsoft Office 2010 Professional costs $349 in the U.S., but $883 down under. Likewise, Mac OS X Server goes for $499 in the U.S., and $728 in Australia.
