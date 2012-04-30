In proof of how low solar industry expectations have become, LDK Solar (LDK +9.8%) is now up...
Apr. 30, 2012
LDK Solar Co., Ltd. (LDK)
By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
In proof of how low solar industry expectations have become, LDK Solar (LDK +9.8%) is now up sharply after delivering a brutal Q4 report (I, II) and even worse Q1 guidance. Likely helping is LDK's disclosure it has cut 22% of its staff this year. In addition, LDK's guidance for 2012 revenue of $2B-$2.7B is largely above a $2.04B consensus, though many are doubtlessly skeptical it can hit that range.