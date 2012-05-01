"If you think the ministry is talking its eyes off the market, feeling there is little it can do...
"If you think the ministry is talking its eyes off the market, feeling there is little it can do about the yen's gain, you're wrong," says a MOF official after BOJ easing moves and "verbal intervention" have failed to reverse a rally in the currency. Currency traders are feeling their oats, believing only a far weaker dollar (say ¥75 instead of current ¥79.8) will bring about anything stronger than talk.