Veeco's (VECO +15.1%) stronger-than-expected Q1 results and Q2 guidance are also giving a lift to Rubicon Technology (RBCN +11%) and (to a lesser extent) other LED industry names: LEDS +3%. CREE +3.4%. AIXG +3.5%. GTAT +4.2%. However, Canaccord, Sterne Agee, and Needham are staying cautious on account of concerns about weak LED end-market demand. Canaccord thinks LED TV sales will determine Veeco's 2H and 2013 performance.
