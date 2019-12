More on Orbitz's (OWW +5.1% ) Q1: Gross bookings +6% Y/Y, reversing Q4's 1% drop. Vacation package revenue +17% Y/Y and standalone hotel revenue +9%, offsetting a 10% drop in ad sales. Though Q2 revenue guidance is only in-line, 2012 revenue growth guidance of 4%-8%, largely above a 4% consensus. Orbitz's report is the latest in a string of positive ones from online travel firms (I, II). Priceline (PCLN) reports next Wednesday. (PR)