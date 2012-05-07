JPMorgan sees Priceline (PCLN), whose shares are up 57% YTD and now have a trailing P/E of 31,...
May 07, 2012 Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)
JPMorgan sees Priceline (PCLN), whose shares are up 57% YTD and now have a trailing P/E of 31, delivering another strong earnings report (previous) on Wednesday. The firm sees "improving global travel trends," which have led to strong earnings report from other online travel names (I, II), giving the company a lift. Both JPMorgan and Barclays expect international growth to remain strong.