More on Priceline (PCLN): Q1 comes in mixed, beating on a per share basis but missing slightly...
May 09, 2012 4:29 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor4 Comments
More on Priceline (PCLN): Q1 comes in mixed, beating on a per share basis but missing slightly on revenue. Net profit jumped 74% Y/Y on strength in its international hotel bookings. The company also guided Q2 profit to the lower-end of estimates, now seeing an EPS of $7.20 - $7.40 with revenue growth between 18% and 23%. Street estimates were for an EPS of $7.37 on revenue growth of 26%. Shares -2.45% AH.