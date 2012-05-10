With Priceline (PCLN -4.4%) reporting mixed Q1 results, analysts think there's still room to...

May 10, 2012 2:43 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
With Priceline (PCLN -4.4%) reporting mixed Q1 results, analysts think there's still room to negotiate a higher stock price. BofA sees "potential for 50%+ ex-FX bookings growth in 2Q... and bookings upside in 3Q (vs. our 37% ex-FX est.) on easier [Y/Y] comps." Morgan Stanley says the outlook for international bookings should alleviate some of the worries about Europe.
