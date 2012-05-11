Bargain hunters may be taking note of insider cluster buying at Heckmann (HEK +7.9%), where four...
May 11, 2012
Bargain hunters may be taking note of insider cluster buying at Heckmann (HEK +7.9%), where four different company directors and officers purchased 31,738 shares at an average price of $3.58/share during May 8-10. The move could be viewed as an indication the stock is undervalued; earlier this week, shares had touched a 52-week low.