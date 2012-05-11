Bargain hunters may be taking note of insider cluster buying at Heckmann (HEK +7.9%), where four...

Bargain hunters may be taking note of insider cluster buying at Heckmann (HEK +7.9%), where four different company directors and officers purchased 31,738 shares at an average price of $3.58/share during May 8-10. The move could be viewed as an indication the stock is undervalued; earlier this week, shares had touched a 52-week low.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.