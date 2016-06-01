Taiwan clears Foxconn purchase of Sharp

  • Taiwanese regulators have cleared Foxconn's (OTC:FXCOF) $3.5B purchase of a 63.6% stake in Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), paving the way for a transformation at the Japanese display maker.
  • Earlier this month, Foxconn founder Terry Gou said there would have to be layoffs to turn around the ailing company, but pledged that wages would rise and profit-sharing would again be the norm.
