Taiwan clears Foxconn purchase of Sharp
Jun. 01, 2016 3:55 AM ETFOXCONN TECH CO LTD ORD (FXCOF)FXCOFBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Taiwanese regulators have cleared Foxconn's (OTC:FXCOF) $3.5B purchase of a 63.6% stake in Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), paving the way for a transformation at the Japanese display maker.
- Earlier this month, Foxconn founder Terry Gou said there would have to be layoffs to turn around the ailing company, but pledged that wages would rise and profit-sharing would again be the norm.