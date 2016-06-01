Investment banks cost-cutting their way to returns is "pipe dream"
- "Transformational" cost savings in which investment banks cut their way to earning their cost of capital is a "pipe dream," says Boston Consulting Group, with just a handful having a chance of success.
- Bankers dream about merging swaths of back-office and mid-office functions into a "industry utility," but the dreams are just that thanks to governance issues, says BCG.
- But what about the blockchain? Still in its infancy, says BCG, "and cannot be counted on for an imminent solution to realize efficiencies."
- Source: FT
