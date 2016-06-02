Welltower notches credit rating upgrade

Jun. 02, 2016 Welltower Inc. (WELL)
  • Moody's upgrades Welltower's (HCN +0.5%) senior unsecured debt to Baa1 from Baa2, and shifts the outlook to stable from positive.
  • The agency notes Welltower's success and growing and improving its healthcare real estate portfolio, while also reducing leverage. The stable rating reflects Moody's expectation that progress will continue, with a focus on private pay assets.
  • Putting some numbers on it, effective leverage was 43% as of Q1 vs. 51% at year-end 2011. Net debt/EBITDA of 5.9x fell from 7.8x. Planned asset sales for this year should further reduce leverage.
