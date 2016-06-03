Paul Hennessy, the CEO of Priceline's (PCLN) Priceline.com unit since last year, has resigned to "pursue an e-commerce opportunity outside of the travel space." Brett Keller, most recently Priceline.com's COO and before that its marketing chief, has been named interim CEO of the unit.

Hennessy's departure follows the resignation of Darren Huston, who had been both CEO of Priceline overall and of its Booking.com unit (easily the company's biggest revenue-generator), due to a relationship with an employee. Former Priceline CEO Jeff Boyd is serving as interim CEO, and former Booking.com COO Gillian Tans has been named Booking.com's CEO.