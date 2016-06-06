Goldman attracts 250K student job applications

Jun. 06, 2016
  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) received more than a quarter of a million applications from students and graduates for jobs this summer, a rising number that is way more than the bank could ever employ.
  • The trend is mirrored at several other large banks such as JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), BofA (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C).
  • According to figures provided to the Financial Times, the number of these applications has risen more than 40% globally since 2012.
