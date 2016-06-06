Hercules Offshore files for bankruptcy for second time in eight months
Jun. 06, 2016
- Hercules Offshore (NASDAQ:HERO) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, just six months after emerging from its first bankruptcy.
- HERO had flagged the move last month when it said it had failed to find a buyer and entered into a restructuring support agreement with some lenders, which will allow it eventually to place its unsold assets into a wind-down vehicle until they can be sold.
- The sale-and-shut-down plan has the support of nearly all the top lenders that helped it out of bankruptcy in November, according to court papers.
- HERO lists assets totaling $50M-$100M and liabilities of $100M-$500M.
- HERO -24.8% premarket.