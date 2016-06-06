Hercules Offshore files for bankruptcy for second time in eight months

  • Hercules Offshore (NASDAQ:HERO) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, just six months after emerging from its first bankruptcy.
  • HERO had flagged the move last month when it said it had failed to find a buyer and entered into a restructuring support agreement with some lenders, which will allow it eventually to place its unsold assets into a wind-down vehicle until they can be sold.
  • The sale-and-shut-down plan has the support of nearly all the top lenders that helped it out of bankruptcy in November, according to court papers.
  • HERO lists assets totaling $50M-$100M and liabilities of $100M-$500M.
  • HERO -24.8% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.