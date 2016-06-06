TripAdvisor gains amid Priceline M&A speculation

With Kayak, Travelocity, HomeAway, and Orbitz having all been acquired, a Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) purchase of TripAdvisor (TRIP +4.9% ) could be the online travel industry's next big M&A transaction, argue Bloomberg's Tara Lachapelle and Rani Molla.

The authors highlight the recent stagnation of Priceline's shares, and the fact TripAdvisor is well off its highs. Some challenges to a deal: TripAdvisor currently sports a $10.4B market cap and has a somewhat lofty valuation (32x a 2017 EPS consensus of $2.26), and TripAdvisor's ties to John Malone's Liberty Interactive (which controls Priceline archrival Expedia) could get in the way.