Netflix-type service for car sharing to launch
Jun. 07, 2016 11:15 AM ETElio Motors, Inc. (ELIO)ELIO, UBER, LYFT, CAR, HTZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- YoYo is an upcoming on-demand car subscription service that charges customers on a pay-per-mile basis. The service is expected to operate on a concierge model with extreme flexibility.
- Today, the company announced the hiring of Hari Iyer as its CEO. Iyer is the COO of EV startup Elio Motors (OTCQB:ELIO) and will remain on that company's board.
- The YoYo model differs from Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT), although all three companies are banking on predictions for exponential growth in both ridesharing and ridehailing.
- Avis Budget (CAR +2.3%) and Hertz Global (HTZ +2%) are adapting to the evolving business environment with their own self-service rental options and are researching self-driving concepts.