Management shake-up at Walter Investment

CEO and Vice Chairman Denmar Dixon is out, effective June 30, and Daniel Beltzman will step down as chairman, but remain on the board.

Replacing Dixon as CEO on an interim basis, and Beltzman as chairman is former GE and Citigroup executive George Awad.

A major shareholder of Walter (NYSE:WAC), Beltzman joined the board in December and was named chairman about three months ago.

The board has retained an outside firm to assist with the permanent CEO search.

A near $50 stock a bit more than three years ago, Walter closed at $4.34 today.