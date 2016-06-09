Valeant mulling sale of Egyptian drug maker Amoun to accelerate debt reduction; shares up 5%
Jun. 09, 2016 3:43 PM ET By: Douglas W. House
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX +5.2%) jumps on increased volume in response to the news that it is considering selling Egyptian drug maker Amoun Pharmaceutical in order to speed up its debt reduction. Goldman Sachs is advising.
- Valeant acquired Amoun in July 2015 for ~$800M.
- Previously: Valeant buys Amoun Pharma for $800M (July 17, 2015)