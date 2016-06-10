Reuters: Amazon is launching (yet another) $10/month music streaming service

Jun. 10, 2016 4:22 PM ET By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Sources tell Reuters Amazon (AMZN -1.3%) is prepping a $9.99/month music streaming service that will "offer a competitive catalog of songs," thus entering a market already featuring Spotify (MUSIC), Apple, YouTube, Tidal, and several others.
  • Reuters adds Amazon "believes a comprehensive music service is important to its bid to be a one-stop shop for content and goods," and that the service is intended to boost the appeal of Amazon's Echo speakers/voice assistants. Spotify already claims over 30M paid subscribers, and Apple Music over 13M.
  • Amazon bundles a music streaming service featuring a relatively limited content selection with Prime subscriptions. The company is two months removed from launching an $11/month subscription option for Prime, and a $9/month standalone option for Prime Video.
