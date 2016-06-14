Credit card players mull Synchrony warning

  • Synchrony Financial is down more than 8% after warning of an increase in charge-off rates over the next year.
  • Capital One (COF -2.8%), Discover (DFS -1.1%), American Express (AXP -1.6%).
  • Releasing its monthly statistics, Discover says its net principal charge-off rate in May was 2.4%, down 10 basis points from April, but up from the cycle low of 1.9% from last July. The delinquency over the last 30 days was 1.6%, flat from April and from last summer.
