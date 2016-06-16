Norway oil unions threaten drilling rig strike
- Nearly 300 employees on oil and gas drilling rigs off Norway could go on strike unless a labor deal is agreed by June 22, the country's state-appointed mediator says.
- Rowan's (RDC -2.9%) Viking and Gorilla rigs would be affected, according to one of the unions involved in the wage talks; it is not clear if other rigs would be affected.
- The Gorilla rig works for ConocoPhillips (COP -2.8%), which says the rig is engaged in the plugging of abandoned wells on its Ekofisk field in the North Sea and that oil output would be unaffected by a strike; the Viking does work for Swedish oil firm Lundin (OTCPK:LNDNF).