WSJ: Marissa Mayer unable to deliver on promise to Starboard

Jun. 17, 2016 12:17 PM ETAltaba, Inc. (AABA)AABABy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Yahoo (YHOO -0.9%) CEO struck a secret truce with in April 2015 with Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value in which she promised to trim costs, and Smith, in return, agreed to withdraw his board nominees.
  • via Douglas Macmillan at WSJ
  • Trouble is, Yahoo's expenses ballooned from there, including $20M for the rights for the NFL's first streaming-only game, and more than $160M for the purchase of Polyvore (triple what Yahoo's top dealmaker figured it was worth).
  • In the first two quarters after the agreement, Yahoo's total expenses rose an average of 21% vs. 6% less than a year earlier.
  • It wasn't an easy job to begin with, but Mayer made things tougher by doubling down on turnaround efforts and clinging to the idea she was going to save Yahoo.
  • Smith's frustration eventually boiled over into a revolt beginning in November, and ending with Starboard taking nearly half of Yahoo's board seats. Final bids are expected soon on a sale of the company's core operations.
