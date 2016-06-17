WSJ: Marissa Mayer unable to deliver on promise to Starboard
Jun. 17, 2016 12:17 PM ETAltaba, Inc. (AABA)AABABy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Yahoo (YHOO -0.9%) CEO struck a secret truce with in April 2015 with Jeffrey Smith's Starboard Value in which she promised to trim costs, and Smith, in return, agreed to withdraw his board nominees.
- via Douglas Macmillan at WSJ
- Trouble is, Yahoo's expenses ballooned from there, including $20M for the rights for the NFL's first streaming-only game, and more than $160M for the purchase of Polyvore (triple what Yahoo's top dealmaker figured it was worth).
- In the first two quarters after the agreement, Yahoo's total expenses rose an average of 21% vs. 6% less than a year earlier.
- It wasn't an easy job to begin with, but Mayer made things tougher by doubling down on turnaround efforts and clinging to the idea she was going to save Yahoo.
- Smith's frustration eventually boiled over into a revolt beginning in November, and ending with Starboard taking nearly half of Yahoo's board seats. Final bids are expected soon on a sale of the company's core operations.