Raymond James eyes $80 oil by year-end 2017; upgrades Murphy Oil

Analysts at Raymond James offer perhaps the most optimistic outlook anywhere for crude oil prices, predicting WTI will average $80/bbl by the end of next year on growing confidence that tightening global oil supply/demand dynamics will support a much higher price level.

James sees production outside the U.S. being curbed by more than previously expected, or 400K fewer bbl/day of oil being produced in 2017 relative to its January estimate, particularly organic declines in China, Columbia, Angola and Mexico.

Among other reasons, the firm also notes that the unusually large number of unplanned supply outages will, in some cases, persist throughout 2017, taking another 300K bbl/day out of global supply.

Using his firm's broader oil outlook, James analyst Pavel Molchanov upgrades Murphy Oil (MUR +6% ) to Market Perform from Underperform, adding that he believes MUR's dividend is safe.

