Morgan Stanley downgrades healthcare REITs
Jun. 22, 2016 8:10 AM ETHashiCorp, Inc. (HCP)PEAK, WELLBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Cut to Underweight from Equal Weight is HCP, with analyst Vikram Malhotra expecting the market to price in an elevated risk of rent cuts. As for the spin off the nursing business, he doesn't anticipate it to be a material catalyst.
- Welltower (HCN) is downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight for similar reasoning.
- As for the scorecard this year, HCN is higher by 8%, while HCP is down 8.4%.