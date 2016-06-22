Priceline perks up after Barclays points to margin potential
Jun. 22, 2016 8:40 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Shares of Priceline (PCLN) are on watch after a timely upgrade from Barclays arrives.
- The investment firm moves to an Overweight rating from Equal Weight on its view profit margins will expand.
- "PCLN still stands out to us as an inexpensive name relative to structural trends and expected growth. We believe there is a valuation disconnect from concerns that are either timing-related or mostly played out," reads the note from analyst Christopher Merwin.
- PCLN +2.01% premarket to $1370.00.