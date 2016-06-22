BAE Systems eyes growth in space defense
Jun. 22, 2016
- Space "is a new frontier," said Tom Arseneault, Chief Operating Officer of BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY). "It is an area where full-up electronic-warfare capability is of increasing interest."
- Protecting space systems from attack is now emerging as a growth opportunity for the company, particularly given the Pentagon’s worries about safeguarding some of its most sensitive spacecraft.