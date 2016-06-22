BAE Systems eyes growth in space defense

Jun. 22, 2016 8:46 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Space "is a new frontier," said Tom Arseneault, Chief Operating Officer of BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY). "It is an area where full-up electronic-warfare capability is of increasing interest."
  • Protecting space systems from attack is now emerging as a growth opportunity for the company, particularly given the Pentagon’s worries about safeguarding some of its most sensitive spacecraft.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.