Cnooc exports China's first Australia-spec diesel cargo
Jun. 22, 2016
- China's Cnooc (CEO +0.4%) has exported a 35K metric ton cargo of diesel meeting Australian specifications for the fuel, the first shipment of its kind.
- The cargo left Cnoc's Huizhou refinery in Guangdong province on June 17, is the latest in a flood of Chinese exports to hit Asian markets; Australia requires its diesel to be of high quality, containing sulfur levels lower than that accepted by many other countries.
- China's diesel exports rose more than 4x in May from a year ago to a record 1.48M metric tons, reflecting a slowdown in China's heavy industry which typically uses diesel and continuing growth in throughput at independent refineries.