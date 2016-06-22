Cnooc exports China's first Australia-spec diesel cargo

Jun. 22, 2016 11:55 AM ETCNOOC Limited (CEO)CEOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • China's Cnooc (CEO +0.4%) has exported a 35K metric ton cargo of diesel meeting Australian specifications for the fuel, the first shipment of its kind.
  • The cargo left Cnoc's Huizhou refinery in Guangdong province on June 17, is the latest in a flood of Chinese exports to hit Asian markets; Australia requires its diesel to be of high quality, containing sulfur levels lower than that accepted by many other countries.
  • China's diesel exports rose more than 4x in May from a year ago to a record 1.48M metric tons, reflecting a slowdown in China's heavy industry which typically uses diesel and continuing growth in throughput at independent refineries.
