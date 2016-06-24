Remain makes up lost ground; JPMorgan model sees Leave camp winning

Jun. 23, 2016 10:02 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Down about seven points not long ago, Bremain has pulled back to neck-and-neck with Brexit, with still well over half the vote remaining to be counted.
  • Checking the results district by district relative to their model, the team at JPMorgan is predicting Brexit will win 51.5% of the total vote.
  • FTSE 100 futures are now lower by a full 5%, and German Dax by 4%. U.S. index futures are down 1.25%.
