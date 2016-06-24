Brexit creates buy opportunity in online travel stocks, analyst says
Jun. 24, 2016 3:46 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPE, TRIPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Priceline (PCLN -12%) has plunged to four-month lows, but Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson sees a buying opportunity in online travel stocks, believing Brexit should not have a significant impact on European travel trends because the move will not have a major impact on consumer confidence.
- Olson thinks the protracted nature of the EU withdrawal process will ease its impact on consumer sentiment in Europe, and the European Central Bank already has implemented stabilization measures that should mitigate Brexit's impact on European consumer confidence.
- The U.K. represents just under 7% of the continent's travel demand, while a large portion of European travel consists of consumers traveling within their own countries, Olson says, adding that about half of PCLN's bookings are made by Europeans.
- Olson keeps Overweight ratings for PCLN, Expedia (EXPE -7%) and TripAdvisor (TRIP -6.1%), with respective price targets of $1,500, $147 and $95.