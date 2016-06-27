Akers Bio inks distribution deal with Cardinal Health unit for BreathScan OxiChek; shares up 34%

Thinly traded nano cap Akers Biosciences (AKER +33.9% ) is up on a whopping 109x surge in volume (1.9M shares) in response to its announcement that Cardinal Health (CAH -1.8% ) unit Aero-Med will distribute its BreathScan OxiChek, a disposable breath test to rapidly determine levels of oxidative stress in the body, an indicator of overall health in a person.

Aero-Med has already placed orders for the product. It intends to focus its direct sales efforts on areas with high numbers of anti-aging, functional and integrative health and wellness treatment centers. It will initially target six New England states. Financial terms are not disclosed.

Akers intends to engage additional distributors for other markets, including chiropractors and multi-level marketing organizations.