Redstone says Dauman, allies refused face-to-face meeting
Jun. 27, 2016 6:02 PM ETViacom Inc. (VIA-OLD)VIA-OLD, VIABBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The team of media mogul Sumner Redstone is responding to reports that Viacom (VIA -5.3%, VIAB -5.1%) chief Philippe Dauman and fellow boardmembers are being prevented from meeting with Redstone -- by saying that the Viacom board is actually blocking such a meeting.
- In a statement, Redstone spokesman Mike Lawrence says the "fiction has been shattered" as Redstone has agreed to make his wishes clear in a meeting with independent director Charles Phillips, but that the board prevented that face-to-face meeting.
- Redstone's National Amusements acted earlier this month to remove five directors, including Dauman, from the Viacom board, though that move has been challenged in court.
- "Philippe and his allies long ago stopped caring about what Sumner wants, or even the shareholders generally," the statement says. "It’s all about self-preservation."
- Updated: A Viacom spokesman responds. “The statement from Mr. Redstone’s ‘strategy team’ is both inaccurate and incomplete. The only fiction that has been shattered is that a meeting would be permitted that could actually assess Mr. Redstone's capacity and undue influence. The one fact not in question is that an examination to assess Mr. Redstone’s capacity and undue influence needs to happen. We will have no further comment until we hear from the courts."