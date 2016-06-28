Diana Shipping enters into time charter contract for m/v Crystalia

Jun. 28, 2016 9:37 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)DSXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Diana Shipping (DSX +2.4%) has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Services in Geneva, for Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Crystalia, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary.
  • The gross charter rate is US$6,250 per day less 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period of 11-14 months.
  • The contract is expected to generate $2.06M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • Press Release
