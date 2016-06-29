Majesco and iSIGN announce strategic partnership

  • Majesco (MJCO +2%) announced a strategic partnership with iSIGN (OTCQB:ISGN -4.5%) to use iSIGN’s electronic signature solution to deliver solutions to its insurance customers enhancing digital footprint.
  • Majesco DigitalConnect and iSIGN solutions are available ‘ready-to-deploy’ on Majesco CloudInsurer Platform for Insurers to jump-start their digital journey.
  • Commenting on the partnership, Ed Ossie, Majesco COO said, “We remain focused on helping insurance carriers become digitally enabled to meet and exceed their customer’s expectations. Extending our offerings to include iSign’s electronic signature solution helps insurance carriers fast track their submissions and documentation. We welcome iSign to Majesco’s ecosystem of partners.”

This was corrected on 02/05/2019 at 10:21 AM. The original story was erroneously tagged under "COOL" instead of "MJCO"

