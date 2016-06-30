Biotie announces changes in management team
Jun. 30, 2016 7:42 AM ETBiotie Therapies (BITI)BITI, ACORBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The Board of Directors of Biotie Therapies (NASDAQ:BITI) announces changes in its management team. The Company has appointed Antero Kallio, M.D., as the new CEO and Kristian Rantala as CFO effective July 1.
- Also, Timo Veromaa, President and CEO; David Cook, CFO and Stephen Bandak, CMO are leaving the Company.
- The company was acquired by Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) earlier this year.