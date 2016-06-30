Morgan Stanley: Priceline to surge 23% on better profits
Jun. 30, 2016 8:57 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the travel website operator's stock to overweight from equal-weight, noting increasing profitability and the opportunity to make inroads in the alternative accommodations market.
- "The two leading OTAs show the first signs of acting as rational players in a global duopoly," analyst Brian Nowak wrote in a research note. "We see this more rational ad environment enabling this to continue, and we lower forward ad spending, now expecting PCLN's adj. EBITDA margins to rise in '16 for the first time in five years."
- PCLN +2.1% premarket