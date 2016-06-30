Morgan Stanley: Priceline to surge 23% on better profits

Jun. 30, 2016 8:57 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the travel website operator's stock to overweight from equal-weight, noting increasing profitability and the opportunity to make inroads in the alternative accommodations market.
  • "The two leading OTAs show the first signs of acting as rational players in a global duopoly," analyst Brian Nowak wrote in a research note. "We see this more rational ad environment enabling this to continue, and we lower forward ad spending, now expecting PCLN's adj. EBITDA margins to rise in '16 for the first time in five years."
  • PCLN +2.1% premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.