Spotify accuses Apple of anti-competitive behavior

Jun. 30, 2016 3:08 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPL, SPOTBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor55 Comments
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is "causing grave harm to Spotify (MUSIC) and its customers," by rejecting an update to Spotify's iOS app, goes a letter sent by Spotify's general counsel to Apple's top lawyer, reports Re/Code.
  • The letter suggests the streaming service intends to use the issue in its fight over Apple's rules governing subscription services using its App store, and copies of it went to - among others - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who yesterday said, "Apple has long used its control of iOS to squash competition in music."
  • Spotify has used Apple's billing system for years, passing along the 30% charge to customers (who pay $13 per month instead of the $10 charged outside of Apple's store).
  • Since Apple launched its own music service, Spotify has been more vocal about encouraging customers to pay outside of iTunes - something which hasn't pleased Apple. Spotify, this month, revived a campaign offering new subscribers three months for $0.99 if they signed up on the company site. Spotify's lawyer says Apple threatened to remove the app from its store unless the company stopped telling iPhone users about the deal.
