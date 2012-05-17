Online travel stocks take a beating, with Expedia (EXPE -4.2%), Priceline.com (PCLN -1.9%,...
May 17, 2012 2:09 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, OWW, TRIP, TCOMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
Online travel stocks take a beating, with Expedia (EXPE -4.2%), Priceline.com (PCLN -1.9%, Orbitz Worldwide (OWW -8.7%), and Tripadvisor (TRIP -4.4%) all underperforming market indexes. Though shares of Ctrip.com (CTRP +8.1%) are downright giddy following a pair of analyst upgrades, the broader theme from the analyst coverage paints a picture of intense competition and shrinking margins in the sector.