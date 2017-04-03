Invesco Municipal Income Fund A (VKMMX) March Summary

  • March monthly performance was: +0.37%
  • AUM of $2.81B
  • 52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -14%
  • $0.04 in dividends were paid in March
  • Top 10 Holdings as of 12/31/2016: Indiana St Fin Auth 5%, Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Rev Bds, Amer Mun Pwr Ohio Inc Rev Rev Bds 5%, Grand Parkway Transn Corp Tex Toll 5.25%, Michigan Fin Auth 5%, Univ Mich Univ Revs Gen Rev B 5%, New Jersey St Transn Tr Fd Aut Rev Nt 5%, Buckeye Ohio Tob Settlement Fi To 5.875%, New York Transn Dev Corp Spl F Spl Fa 5%, Metropolitan Wash D C Arpts Au Second 5%
