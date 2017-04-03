'Boss Baby' bests Beauty, Beast in box-office bout

It was baby over beauty at the box office over the weekend, as a third big weekend for Beauty and the Beast (NYSE:DIS) was surpassed by animated Alec Baldwin and The Boss Baby (FOX -0.7% , FOXA -0.7% , CMCSA +0.4% ).

The Fox film drew $49M at domestic theaters to edge Beauty's $47.5M. It's running in about 437 fewer theaters than Disney's live-action remake as well.

Both films were far ahead of the weekend's other key debut, live-action anime remake Ghost in the Shell (VIA -1.6% , VIAB -1.5% ), which settled for the third spot with $19M.

Beauty and the Beast is still powering through overseas markets, adding $481.6M in foreign dollars to bring its worldwide take to $877M in just three weeks.