'Boss Baby' bests Beauty, Beast in box-office bout

It was baby over beauty at the box office over the weekend, as a third big weekend for Beauty and the Beast (NYSE:DIS) was surpassed by animated Alec Baldwin and The Boss Baby (FOX -0.7%, FOXA -0.7%, CMCSA +0.4%).
The Fox film drew $49M at domestic theaters to edge Beauty's $47.5M. It's running in about 437 fewer theaters than Disney's live-action remake as well.
Both films were far ahead of the weekend's other key debut, live-action anime remake Ghost in the Shell (VIA -1.6%, VIAB -1.5%), which settled for the third spot with $19M.
Beauty and the Beast is still powering through overseas markets, adding $481.6M in foreign dollars to bring its worldwide take to $877M in just three weeks.
Power Rangers (LGF.A -0.3%, LGF.B -0.5%) tailed off after a strong start to draw $14.5M (cumulative $65.1M in two weeks), while Kong: Skull Island (TWX +0.3%) drew $8.8M to bring its four-week total to $147.8M.