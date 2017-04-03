Eros International extends revolver as it works refinancing

After falling 16.2% overall since a March 9 GeoInvesting short report that raised chatter about liquidity concerns, India film producer Eros International (NYSE:EROS) says it has extended the maturity of its $85M revolving credit facility.

The maturity has been pushed out from April 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2017. It's also working on "multiple long-term refinancing options" to replace the revolver.

"The company’s long term shareholders continue to stand in support," Eros says, pointing to strong fundamentals including its new release slate, its back catalog and growth in new markets such as China.