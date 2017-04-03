Dover, levered to energy spending bounce, upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Dover (DOV +1.2% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $90 price target, up from $85, at Morgan Stanley, saying it has become more constructive on the outlook for a spending rebound in the oil and gas sector.

Stanley says DOV is one of the most levered electrical equipment and multi-industry names to the energy sector, particularly the North American land segment, and believes recovery can drive upside to DOV's 2016 earnings guidance and 18% EPS compound annual growth rate through 2019.

With EPS down more than 25% from peak levels, the firm thinks DOV profitability seems poised for a rebound as the energy industry recovers, and it argues that DOV’s ample free cash flow should limit downside if oil declines.