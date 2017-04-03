Report: AOL/Yahoo combo to be called 'Oath,' get marketing push

The Alibaba-heavy left-behind portion of Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) after it sells its core Internet business to Verizon (VZ +0.9%) is "Altaba," but what about the Verizon-bound part?
The combination of core Yahoo with AOL will be a company called "Oath," Business Insider says.
"In the summer of 2017, you can bet we will be launching one of the most disruptive brand companies in digital," a spokeswoman for AOL said.
The deal is set to close perhaps within three weeks, after which point they could seek an extension or even terminate the agreement.
